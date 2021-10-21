Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$11.94 million for the quarter.

EXN opened at C$1.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.78. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.61 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

