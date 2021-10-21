Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Increased by Analyst

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

NYSE:BX opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 61,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,575,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 22,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.