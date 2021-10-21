Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $9.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $9.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $35.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $40.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $322.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $155.73 and a twelve month high of $333.03. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.82.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $210.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.34 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $228,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,161 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

