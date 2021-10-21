Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.90 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of ACI opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.