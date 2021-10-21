Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.67 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

