Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

CFB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens increased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CFB opened at $14.24 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $726.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 380,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 311,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 99,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

