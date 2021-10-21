Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Deutsche Börse AG Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Deutsche Börse in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Börse’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 27.67%.

Several other analysts have also commented on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.