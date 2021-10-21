Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Deutsche Börse AG Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Deutsche Börse in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Börse’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 27.67%.
Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $17.83.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.