Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FBK. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE:FBK opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

