QASH (QASH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $546,611.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $24.69 million and approximately $546,611.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QASH has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00043465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00100789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00196607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.