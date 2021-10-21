Qbao Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qbao has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $522,479.39 and approximately $45,436.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000040 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

