Qtum Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $14.07 or 0.00021372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $323.84 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,830,228 coins and its circulating supply is 98,796,425 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

