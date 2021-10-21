Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Trading 1.9% Higher

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.65. 433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.

About Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK)

Qualstar Corp. engages in the manufacture and trade of data storage systems. It operates through the Power Supplies and Data Storage segment. The Power Supplies segment designs, produces, and distributes power supplies used to convert alternating current line voltage to direct current voltages of electronic equipment.

