Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XM. Barclays raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE XM traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 62,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,259. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion and a PE ratio of -73.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,766,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $67,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after buying an additional 1,653,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $45,050,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $40,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

