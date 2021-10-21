Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XM. Barclays increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth $10,519,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $1,909,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at about $26,693,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.