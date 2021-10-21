Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.72% from the company’s current price.

XM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

NYSE:XM opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $91,766,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $67,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after buying an additional 1,653,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $45,050,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $40,028,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.