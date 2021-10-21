Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.21, but opened at $47.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 45,696 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth $10,519,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $1,909,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth $26,693,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $60,102,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.