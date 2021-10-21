Quant Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Quant has a market cap of $3.46 billion and approximately $59.44 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $286.36 or 0.00456214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quant

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

