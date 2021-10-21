Quantum Resistant Ledger Tops One Day Volume of $49,525.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $15.29 million and $49,525.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,983.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.62 or 0.06493169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.79 or 0.00315627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.50 or 0.00996296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00089901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.69 or 0.00415483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.26 or 0.00273497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00263906 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,127,407 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

