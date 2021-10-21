Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.500-$13.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.50-13.90 EPS.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $145.68. The stock had a trading volume of 69,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,683. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.