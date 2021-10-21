Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.500-$13.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45 billion-$10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10 billion.

DGX opened at $146.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.00. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.80.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

