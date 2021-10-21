Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.44

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as high as C$1.74. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 13,827 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QST. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 12.29. The company has a market cap of C$46.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.72.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

