QuickSwap Price Tops $414.40 on Major Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $414.40 or 0.00660820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $135.55 million and approximately $22.02 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00069222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,667.25 or 0.99932044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.88 or 0.06517123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022501 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.