Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will report sales of $30.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year sales of $102.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $104.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.12 million, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $139.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

