Quiztok (QTCON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.28 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Quiztok has a market cap of $24.65 million and $4.28 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.