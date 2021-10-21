Quiztok Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.28 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $24.65 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

