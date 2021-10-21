Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:RMED opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.53. Ra Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.
Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 148.62% and a negative net margin of 721.86%.
Ra Medical Systems Company Profile
Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.
