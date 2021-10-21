Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:RMED opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.53. Ra Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 148.62% and a negative net margin of 721.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMED. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ra Medical Systems by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.