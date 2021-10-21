Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 504,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.99% of Broadscale Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,355,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,775,000.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

SCLE stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.