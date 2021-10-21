Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 578,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.34% of Alkuri Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KURI. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $136,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkuri Global Acquisition alerts:

KURI opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.