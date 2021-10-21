Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 5.26% of EJF Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000.

EJFA opened at $9.93 on Thursday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

