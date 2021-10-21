Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 411,144 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 411,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.10% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000.

Shares of TSIB opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

