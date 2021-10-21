Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 500,000 Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.94% of Colicity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

NASDAQ:COLI opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71. Colicity Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.