Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 500,000 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 4.51% of NightDragon Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAC. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $732,000.

Shares of NDAC opened at $9.75 on Thursday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

