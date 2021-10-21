Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 500,000 Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 8.19% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,080,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TCAC stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.