Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 600,000 DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 6.05% of DHC Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth $485,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000.

DHC Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

