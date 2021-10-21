Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.30% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $20,689,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,706,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth $5,742,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $4,383,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,412,000.

Shares of HIII stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

