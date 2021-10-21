Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 5.88% of Arrowroot Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000.

NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.67. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

