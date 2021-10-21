Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 500,000 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 4.51% of NightDragon Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $732,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $976,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,951,000.

NASDAQ NDAC opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

