Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 500,000 Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 7.23% of Velocity Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,674,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,656,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VELO opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

