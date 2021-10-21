Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 550,397 Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.70% of Thimble Point Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THMA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:THMA opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

