Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 600,000 Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.35% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

