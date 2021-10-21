Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 650,654 COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.74% of COVA Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COVA stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

