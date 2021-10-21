Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 333.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,711 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $561,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter worth approximately $13,566,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPOF opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

