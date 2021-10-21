Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $16.58 Million in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,583,000. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit makes up about 0.5% of Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $849,000.

GACQU opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

