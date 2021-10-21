Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.10 Million in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 5.58% of Goal Acquisitions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PUCK opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

