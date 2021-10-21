Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.13 Million in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.65% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 78.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $7,230,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,199,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHAC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

