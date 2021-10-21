Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.39 Million in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 452,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.51% of RXR Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RXRA opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.