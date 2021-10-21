Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.84 Million in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 5.53% of Kismet Acquisition Three as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at about $606,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

KIII stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.