Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.85 Million in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.91% of Pine Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $639,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $966,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,277,000.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ PTOC opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.