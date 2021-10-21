Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.89 Million in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 2.20% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGA opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

