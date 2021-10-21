Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.90 Million in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 504,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 4.99% of Broadscale Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,283,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,355,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,018,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCLE opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.